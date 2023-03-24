Comparing Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regions Financial and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regions Financial 29.81% 16.14% 1.47% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Regions Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regions Financial $7.53 billion 2.18 $2.25 billion $2.27 7.72 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Regions Financial and Community Capital Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Regions Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Regions Financial and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regions Financial 0 9 6 0 2.40 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regions Financial currently has a consensus target price of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.71%. Given Regions Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regions Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Regions Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Regions Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regions Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other. The Corporate Bank segment represents the commercial banking functions including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending. The Consumer Bank segment holds the branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to help protect, grow and transfer wealth. The Other segment includes the company’s treasury function, the securities portfolio, wholesale funding activities, interest rate risk management activities and other corporate functions that a

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

