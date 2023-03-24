Comparing Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) & Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) and Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trean Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.13%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trean Insurance Group has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

28.1% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group -21.75% 2.04% 0.51% Global Indemnity Group -0.14% 3.04% 1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and Global Indemnity Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $315.27 million 0.99 -$65.96 million ($1.28) -4.78 Global Indemnity Group $628.53 million 0.65 -$850,000.00 ($0.12) -232.92

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Global Indemnity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats Trean Insurance Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through program partners and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs. The Specialty Property segment offers specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segment offers specialized property and casualty coverage including commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

