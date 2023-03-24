Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,179,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,395,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208,141 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,476,721 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,583,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,952,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,219,000 after acquiring an additional 133,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,307 shares of company stock worth $669,107. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $201.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

