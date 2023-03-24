Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 826 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE MTB opened at $112.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.