Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 144,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,434,000 after buying an additional 31,067 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

BR opened at $137.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

