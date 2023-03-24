Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,265 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,919 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after buying an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $235,347,000 after buying an additional 5,085,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 3,936,526 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

