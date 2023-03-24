Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 2,834,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $630,332,000 after buying an additional 189,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $204.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.