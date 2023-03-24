Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $104.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

ED has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.92.

NYSE ED opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

