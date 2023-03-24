Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

