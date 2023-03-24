Contrasting American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and ITEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get American Well alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 2.24 -$270.43 million ($0.98) -2.29 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for American Well and ITEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Well presently has a consensus target price of $4.28, suggesting a potential upside of 90.85%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -97.73% -23.77% -21.20% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

American Well has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of American Well shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Well beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ITEX

(Get Rating)

ITEX Corp. engages in the operation of cashless business transactions and operates as a marketplace. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.