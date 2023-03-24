Contrasting GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) and Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Associated Capital Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.81 $65.56 million $2.51 7.20 Associated Capital Group $15.23 million 54.12 -$48.91 million ($2.22) -16.86

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GAMCO Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAMCO Investors and Associated Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Capital Group pays out -9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Associated Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82% Associated Capital Group -321.17% -5.47% -4.53%

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Associated Capital Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

