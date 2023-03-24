Contrasting Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) and Its Peers

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Host Hotels & Resorts to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Dividends
Host Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.0% and pay out 168.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|2445
|12279
|13513
|313
|2.41
Institutional & Insider Ownership
97.1% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Host Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Risk and Volatility
Host Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Host Hotels & Resorts’ peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|$4.91 billion
|N/A
|16.89
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|$899.13 million
|$157.23 million
|12.78
Host Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Host Hotels & Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Host Hotels & Resorts and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Host Hotels & Resorts
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Host Hotels & Resorts Competitors
|10.58%
|-5.01%
|2.07%
Summary
Host Hotels & Resorts beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
