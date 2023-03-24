Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 4.4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 174,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 383,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 148,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,417 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 984,581 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 123,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 26,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

