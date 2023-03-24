Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Up 4.4%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 174,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 383,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
