Cormark Analysts Give European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) a C$4.15 Price Target

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$4.15 price objective by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.45 to C$3.70 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.44.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$2.70 and a 1-year high of C$5.06. The firm has a market cap of C$292.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.17.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

