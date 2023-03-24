Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ORLA stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Orla Mining in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

