Craneware (LON:CRW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,320.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($16.21) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($15.96), with a volume of 44004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,320 ($16.21).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.25) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22. The company has a market capitalization of £443.18 million, a PE ratio of 5,668.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,493.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,755.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,727.27%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 3,484 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($17.62) per share, with a total value of £49,995.40 ($61,396.78). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,405. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

