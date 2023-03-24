Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 52,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 630,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

