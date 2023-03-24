Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.22. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
