Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Shares Up 2.8%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.59. 705,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
