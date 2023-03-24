CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 752,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,350,000 after acquiring an additional 194,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

