CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,516,250. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.73. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.21.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
