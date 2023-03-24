CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

