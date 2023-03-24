CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($82.80) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.3 %

EVD stock opened at €58.35 ($62.74) on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €40.32 ($43.35) and a 1-year high of €67.75 ($72.85). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

