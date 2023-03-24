Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) PT Lowered to $8.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $6.29.
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
