CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 99,589 shares.The stock last traded at $88.14 and had previously closed at $88.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on UAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
CVR Partners Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a market cap of $919.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $4,085,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,645,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
CVR Partners Company Profile
CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
