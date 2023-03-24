CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 49,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 99,589 shares.The stock last traded at $88.14 and had previously closed at $88.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UAN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVR Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a market cap of $919.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $10.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $42.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 48.30%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 10.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the third quarter worth about $4,085,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the second quarter worth about $9,157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,645,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 12.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

