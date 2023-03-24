CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.36. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $108.86.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.