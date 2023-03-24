Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.95 and last traded at $8.97. Approximately 23,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 700,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Specifically, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $220,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,946,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,653,567.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $38,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,132 shares in the company, valued at $841,258.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,989 shares of company stock worth $1,404,548 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth $148,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $18,982,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,724,000 after acquiring an additional 895,330 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

