Czech National Bank Acquires 102 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $290.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $346.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.58.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

