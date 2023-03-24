Czech National Bank Acquires 177 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

NYSE:MSI opened at $268.16 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

