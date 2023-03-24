Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after acquiring an additional 147,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $496,470,000 after buying an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $491.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.71. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.12.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

