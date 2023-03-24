Czech National Bank Buys 281 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,109 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,682,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,147 shares of company stock worth $52,161,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $207.00 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.32 and a 52-week high of $209.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

