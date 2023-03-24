Czech National Bank Buys 283 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton stock opened at $164.54 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.49 and a 200 day moving average of $156.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

