Czech National Bank Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Czech National Bank lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

