Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinix by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Stock Performance

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix stock opened at $666.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $708.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $653.65. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.60%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

