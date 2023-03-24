Czech National Bank Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.63 and a 200 day moving average of $127.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

