Czech National Bank Has $5.43 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.39.

In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $62.58 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

