Czech National Bank Has $5.60 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Czech National Bank lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 777,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in General Motors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 132,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

