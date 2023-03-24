Czech National Bank Has $5.72 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Czech National Bank grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,149,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,740,000 after purchasing an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after purchasing an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $379.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.67 and its 200-day moving average is $330.89. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

