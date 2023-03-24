Czech National Bank Has $6.35 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,728,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 173,689.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 622,165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $134,717,000 after acquiring an additional 621,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after acquiring an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $189.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $230.74. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.58.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

