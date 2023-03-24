Czech National Bank Has $6.71 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $523.59 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $495.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

