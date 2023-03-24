Czech National Bank Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $238.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.69. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $289.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

