Czech National Bank Has $6.90 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $35.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

