Czech National Bank Has $7.76 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.62.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.27 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

