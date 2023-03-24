Czech National Bank Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.2 %

PSX opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

