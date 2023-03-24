Czech National Bank Purchases 186 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $266.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

