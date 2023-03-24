Czech National Bank Purchases 218 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after buying an additional 100,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen increased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $220.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

