Czech National Bank Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 303.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 107.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

