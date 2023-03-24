Czech National Bank Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Czech National Bank raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $82.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.42 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

