Czech National Bank Sells 1,357 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

