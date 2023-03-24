DA Davidson Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $30.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.07.

NYSE:PHR opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $449,999.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,838.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

