DA Davidson Weighs in on Intellicheck, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report released on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellicheck by 146.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 60,575 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

