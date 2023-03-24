Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 544,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,350,783 shares.The stock last traded at $49.08 and had previously closed at $49.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 34,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 65,361 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

